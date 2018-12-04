It’s National Cookie Day, People Would Rather Starve Than Go Without Their Phones, and Is That Clark Griswold Hanging From the House?

Here are today’s Three Things to Know:
- Today is National Cookie Day!!! Which is really perfect for December, since it’s cool to eat everything you see. The most important part of the day is you can get free cookies today at places like Mrs. Fields, Great American Cookies, Penn Station and Schlotzsky’s. If you’re near a Doubletree Hotel, you can just walk into the lobby and get a free cookie.
- A new study found that people would rather starve than go without their phones. The researchers offered college students either a snack or phone time after they took a long, boring test that lasted several hours. And they were much more likely to go for their phone. Shocker.
- A family in Texas set up their Christmas decorations to look like the scene in Christmas Vacation, with a dummy of Clark Griswold hanging from the gutter. Well, someone saw it while driving by, thought it was a real person, and called 911. The police didn’t make them take their decorations down, but they did put up a sign letting people know it’s fake.