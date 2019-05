OHHH MAN looks like we’re grilling out tonight! It’s National Burger Day! Here’s some stats on people’s idea of toppings and good burgers:

RELATED CONTENT

Real Meaning of Memorial Day

What Good Life Advice Would YOU Give New Graduates?

A Man Restoring a Vintage Synthesizer Got a Different High From It

What’s the Dirtiest Thing We Put Our Hands On Every Day?

Seven Foods You Shouldn’t Store in the Freezer

What Lengths Would You Go to Keep Your Car Cool