It’s National Margarita Day!

It’s FRIDAY AND National Margarita Day! OHHHH happy day. Here’s some findings from a recent survey about how much we love are delicious salt rimmed drinks:

1.  76% of Americans like margaritas, and that includes one-third of us who LOVE them.  7% hate them.

2.  Two-thirds of people prefer frozen margaritas to ones on the rocks.  And only 3% of people JUDGE you for ordering a frozen one, so go ahead and get that blended peach margarita, buddy.

3.  26% of us always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% never lick the salt.

4.  24% can’t stop after just drinking one.

5.  And 30% say it’s the best happy hour drink.

