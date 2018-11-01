It’s National Men Make Dinner Day, Most people blame themselves for not being in a relationship, and two actors are working together for the first time ever.

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- There are TWO random, made up holidays today: National Men Make Dinner Day and National Cook For Your pets Day. Coincidence? Or, are we assuming the food men make will be so bad it’ll only be okay for the dog? 🙂
- Two thirds of single people say they blame themselves for not being in a relationship, according to a new survey. The top personality traits people blame are not being outgoing enough, and having low self esteem. The physical traits they blame are their weight, and not being toned enough. One more thing–24% of women and 15% of men say there’s NO physical trait holding them back…So there IS a limit on how shallow people can be.
- This sounds like very interesting casting—Nicolas Cage and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for the first time ever, for a movie thriller called “Grand Isle.” No word on when it’s going to out in theaters.