It’s National Paranormal Day

It’s National Paranormal Day!!! Time to try to communicate with those ghosties in your life. Here’s some interesting stats on people and their paranormal relationship: 4 out of 5 people believe in ghosts, 90% of people say they’re scared of at least ONE paranormal phenomenon, 4% think their house is haunted.

 

12% think the government knows more about aliens than it’s telling us. That’s interesting because it was just revealed the U.S. Navy has records of UFO sightings but they won’t make the info public. For more on THAT story, Click HERE

 

 

