It’s National Siblings Day!

Hey, it’s Randy. Today is National Siblings Day. Here’s a pic of my one and only sibling–my younger brother, who’s a Paramedic for a Suburban Chicago Fire Department. His job’s a LOT tougher than mine. 89% of Americans have at least one brother or sister, and 8% of us have had a physical fight with a sibling that left marks or drew blood. When we were kids, there were knock down drag outs all the time.

Share a pic of your sibling(s) and let us know if you fought like cats and dogs when you were younger…or maybe still do.

