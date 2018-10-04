It’s National Taco Day!!

A bunch of Mexican food chains are giving away free tacos and having fun taco promos today. Here’s a list of places you can get free tacos (From Delish.com)

1. Moe’s: Download the Moe’s app and sign up to be a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards Member. All members can buy 2 tacos, and get 1 taco for free on National Taco Day, and the deal extends until 10/7!

2. Taco Bell:  You can send your BFF a digital gift card for the National Taco Day Gift Set.  t’s only $5, and includes the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch, and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. You can even include a fun message in the email that will be sent to your pal.

3. Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone is offering Waffle Tacos on National Taco Day, for one day only! Sounds like the perfect sweet treat after lots of salty tacos.

 

