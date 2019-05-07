It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day and Week!

We don’t have to tell you how very important teachers are. Not only are they shaping the minds of our littles, but they also deal with us parents, their work days are LOOOONG, and their compensation, definitely, isn’t where it should be. A teacher’s job never seems to be done. So, on National Teacher Appreciation Day, we’d like to say THANK YOUUUUU!!!

Here are a few spots where teachers can score some free stuff!: (From usatoday.com)

Arby’s: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich.

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday and some locations are celebrating for a week. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant’s Facebook page.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teachers.