It’s Spring Cleaning Time

Spring has sprung and it’s time to open windows and start cleaning.

Molly Maid owner, Jamie Messmore, says that spring cleaning can seem overwhelming at first.

“First of all, make a list. What are the areas that really need attention in your house?”, Messmore said. “Whether you’re cleaning for decluttering or sanitation”.

She says the best way to prioritize that list is by the rooms that have the most activity.

When it is time to get down to the dirty work, Messmore recommends taking it day by day and “tackling it little by little”.

Besides the usual vacuuming and dusting, Messmore says to look in places you normally don’t look, such as base boards and ceiling fans, or even where you put your toothbrush.

The kitchen is also full of unnoticed spots to tackle.

“Kitchen sponges, towels, in and around the toaster, or behind the microwave. Things that don’t move very often,” Messmore said.

She says opening the windows during cleaning can be positive mentally, and also open your eyes to spots you have not noticed.

“When you’re letting natural light in, it helps you see areas like a dark corner or something like that. If you open the windows and the blinds, you may see dust that you might not necessarily see,” Messmore said.

A part of spring cleaning can involve decluttering spaces.

“A place for everything, and everything in it’s place,” Messmore said.

Storage bins and containers are useful tools in putting away winter items, or holding onto things that are not ready to be given away.

Messmore says storing bins and containers is not always easy.

“Start creatively using those spaces. If you’re somewhere such as apartment living where you do not have that storage room, prioritize at that point what you need,” Messmore said.

Spring cleaning can be a hassle, but Messmore says, “Don’t stress about it”, work on it room by room, and, she says, enjoy the nice weather outside.