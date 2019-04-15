It’s Tax Day!

Today’s the day you should have your taxes done by. As stressful as that is, some places are trying to ease the pain with some deals. Here’s what I’ve found so far:

Hardee’s: The fast-food chain is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday at participating locations. To get this freebie, you need to say, “Made from scratch.” One per customer, while supplies last. Tax not included.

Kona Ice: Tax Day is Kona Ice’s National “Chill Out Day.” Stop by the company’s island-inspired trucks during select hours Monday for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. Find participating hours and locations at www.kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: Through April 27, get up to five pounds of documents shredded for free with a coupon posted at www.officedepot.com.

Planet Fitness: This Tax Day promotion runs now through April 20. Members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon at www.hydromassage.com/taxday.

Applebee’s: The April drink of the month is the Strawberry Dollarita, which is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix, served on the rocks with a Twizzlers candy straw. The drink costs $1 at participating locations.

Dunkin: For Tax Day, DD Perks loyalty members can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 at participating restaurants nationwide. Join the program at www.dunkindonuts.com.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country have Tax Day deals Monday. Check with your closest location. There also are various offers on the fast-food chain’s mobile app including buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents.

Noodles & Company: Through Monday, existing members of NoodlesREWARDS will get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more for Tax Day. Sign up for future offers at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Pizza Hut: Through Monday, get any large two-topping pizza for $5.99 with online carryout orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a buy-one-get-one free entrée at locations nationwide for Tax Day when you mention that it is Tax Day.

Red Robin: Monday kicks off the chain’s Royalty Appreciation Week and Red Robin Royalty members can get daily deals with a purchase of $10 or more through Sunday, April 21. The Tax Day freebie is a free milkshake. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.redrobin.com/royalty.

Smoothie King: Get $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie Monday through Thursday with Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app. Learn more at www.smoothieking.com/taxday.

Get the entire list HERE