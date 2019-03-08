It’s Time For March Madness, CityLink Offers Shuttles

The Peoria Civic Centers hosts the March Madness experience.

March Madness will take place for two consecutive weekends, March 8 and 9, and also March 15 and 16.

During those weekends, CityLink will be offering shuttle services.

Shuttles will pick up in 20-30 minute increments starting at 9:30 a.m. and run through 11 p.m. each weekend.

CityLink recommends the best fare option for the March Madness Express Shuttle is to buy a $3.00 Day Pass, which offers unlimited rides. A new day pass is required for each day.

Day Passes can be purchased on any CityLink bus, or at the Downtown Peoria Transit Center.

Or, customers can pay the adult fee of $1.00 per ride, $0.50 for seniors 65 and older, and students with a valid ID.

Participating locations include:

-Best Western Plus

-Embassy Suites

-Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

-Hampton Inn

-America’s Best Value Inn

-Par-A-Dice Hotel

-Stoney Creek Inn

-Baymont Inn & Suites

-Comfort Suites

-Courtyard by Marriott

-Econo Lodge Inn & Suites

-Extended Stay America

-Quality Inn & Suites

-Red Roof Inn

-Residence Inn by Marriott

-SpringHill Suites by Marriott

-Super 8 Motel

Not all hotel locations are shuttles stops, but there is a stop near each participating hotel.

Or, if you drive yourself, on street parking will be allowed along the curb on R.B. Garrett from Kumpf to Richard Allen. VIP can park in the City Center Lot.