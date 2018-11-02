It’s Time to “Fall Back.”

Hey, it’s Randy. We turn the clocks BACK this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time ends at 3:00 Sunday morning. You’d think that since I start my days very early, that I’d be happy about it getting light earlier. But, I’m not a fan of it being dark at 5:00 in the afternoon.

Even though we’ll get that extra hour of sleep, the time change can still mess with you and make you feel more tired than usual. And, you may find it tough to get to sleep on Sunday night. Some suggestions to not let the time change disrupt your sleep pattern include:

Don’t use technology in the bedroom, or at least an hour before you try to go to sleep. The blue light from the screens confuses your body into thinking it’s daytime. So, don’t flip through your phone or watch something on Netflix. Avoid naps. Taking a nap seems to be a good idea when your body clock is out of sync, but it can lower the quality of your actual sleep later that night. If you HAVE to nap, make sure it’s no more than 10 or 20 minutes.

So, are YOU good with the clocks changing twice a year? Or, would you rather they be left alone?