J.B. Pritzker Sworn In As Illinois Governor

Democrat J.B. Pritzker has been sworn in as the 43rd governor of Illinois.

Pritzker took the oath Monday at the downtown Springfield convention center. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel chain defeated first-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November.

Pritzker, during his inaugural address, said he envisions an Illinois of “possibility and promise.”

“So today, with all the challenges Illinois faces, Democrats and Republicans will work together, and we must begin with our most basic responsibilities. We will propose, debate and pass a balanced budget this year,” Pritzker said.

“It won’t be easy, but let’s confront this challenge with honesty. Our obligations as a state outmatch our resources. Our fiscal situation right now is challenging. And the solution requires a collective commitment to embracing hard choices.”

But, in apparent swipe at his Republican predecessor, Pritzker said, “I won’t balance the budget on the backs of the starving, the sick and the suffering. I won’t hollow out the functions of government to achieve an ideological agenda. I won’t make government the enemy and government employees the scapegoats. Responsible fiscal management is a marriage of numbers – and values.”

Rauner clashed with Democrats over his insistence on making government more business-friendly, leading to a two-year budget stalemate and billions of dollars in debt.

Pritzker said he would work to create a fair tax system in the state.

“I’m not naive about what it will take to do this,” Pritzker said. “All who enter a discussion about our state’s budget and a fair tax system in good faith will be welcomed to the table. But if you lead with partisanship and scare tactics you will be met with considerable political will.”

Pritzker said his administration will take climate change seriously, announcing he will make Illinois a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance. It upholds the goals of the Paris Climate Accord. Former Democratic President Barack Obama entered the U.S. in the Paris accord in 2016 but GOP successor President Donald Trump withdrew.

Pritzker promised a capital construction plan to “update the state’s aging infrastructure.” Pritzker said an aging highway system “is not just concrete and steel. It’s a longer commute home. It’s missing those golden hours between dinner and bedtime when your kids are young where you spend a few minutes reading a book together and talking about their day.”

Pritzker also promised to work with the legislature to legalize, tax and regulate the sale of recreational cannabis in Illinois, “in the hopes of keeping the public safe from harm, expanding true justice in our criminal justice system and advocating economic inclusion.”

Pritzker also voiced his support for a $15 minimum wage saying, “It’s good for the working families of Illinois and good for our economy.”

Democrats now comprise the entire statewide slate. Incoming Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Attorney General Kwame Raoul were also inaugurated, along with Secretary of State Jesse White, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)