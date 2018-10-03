January Trial Date Not Likely In Schock Case

Attorneys for the government and former 18th District Congressman Aaron Schock agree that a January trial date is not going to work.

Schock’s case was transferred from Central Illinois to the U.S. District Court in Urbana in August.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that both sides said Monday that current deadlines for Schock’s corruption trial should be thrown out and the judge should revisit the issue in late January.

“In light of the time that the government believes it will need to conduct a complete analysis of factual and legal issues and the time frame expected for a ruling on the petition for writ of certiorari, the parties jointly suggest setting a status in approximately 120 days at the end of January 2019 and striking all dates currently on the calendar, including the trial and trial related dates,” said the two-page status report, which was filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Urbana.

The report comes ahead of a planned hearing Friday in Chicago’s federal court. It also confirmed what Schock’s attorneys had promised–that they would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review portions of the case. If the Supreme Court agrees to hear Schock’s case, then the proceedings in Illinois–including setting a trial date–would be on hold until the justices rule on the matter.

Schock resigned from office in March of 2015 during a grand jury investigation into alleged financial misdealings. The case is one its third judge and its second set of federal prosecutors.

The 37-year-old Peoria Republican was indicted in November 2016 on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, making false statements, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings.

Charges against Schock allege a course of conduct that began after Schock was first elected to Congress in 2008 until October 2015, roughly six months after he resigned from office.

Attorneys for the government and Schock will meet for a status hearing on the case on October 5th.

