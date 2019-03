One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of War Memorial and Prospect, near Emo’s.

Peoria Police found one of the vehicles on its side, with the driver trapped inside.

The ‘jaws of life’ and electric saws were used to cut the person out of the vehicle.

Their condition was unavailable. It is also unclear if either driver was cited for the accident.