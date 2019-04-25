Jeffrey Reinking Pleads Not Guilty To Weapons Charge

A Morton man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he gave guns to his son after they were confiscated from him.

Jeffrey Reinking appeared for an arraignment in Tazewell County Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful delivery of a firearm.

Reinking is accused of returning guns to his son, Travis, after they had been confiscated from him. Travis Reinking allegedly used one the of the guns, an AR-15 rifle, in the 2018 Waffle House shooting near Nashville that killed four people and wounded four others.

Jeffrey Reinking has also been sued in civil court by the families of the Waffle House shooting victims as well as the Waffle House chain.

One family has already reportedly reached a settlement with Jeffrey Reinking.