Jessica Bradshaw at The Tazwood Center For Wellness is Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Congratulations to Jessica Bradshaw and the staff at Tazwood Center For Wellness in Pekin, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road  in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

Sweet Roll Patrol

Send us your name, business name, phone number and how many people in your office.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sour Patch Kids cereal is here!, Donate $2 and you can get free Frostys for all of 2019, and ALDI is now selling advent calendars with little wine bottles for every day Oh joy! Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list for 2018 is out, just in time for your holiday shopping New Thanksgiving ice cream flavors, identical twins give birth hours apart, and there are a LOT of insects on Earth Fight Breaks Out at Miss Bum Bum Contest Jessica Whitsitt of EVONIK Corp. is today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol winner! Thanksgiving dinner in the form of Pringles, Most people say they’d rather give a gift than get one, and the filthiest surfaces in an airplane
Comments