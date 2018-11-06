Jessica Whitsitt of EVONIK Corp. is today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol winner!

Congratulations to Jessica Whitsitt and her coworkers at EVONIK Corp. in Mapleton, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road  in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

