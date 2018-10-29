Jewish Federation Holding Vigil For Pittsburgh Victims

Peorians are being encouraged to ‘Stand with Pittsburgh’.

Susan Katz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria, says a vigil will be held Monday night for the 11 people killed Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“We’re coming together to support the Jewish community, and the rest of the community. We hope there will be a lot of people there to support us as well. This was a very difficult weekend,” Katz said.

She tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the Congregation Anshai Emeth, located at 5614 N. University in Peoria.

“This is the most horrific thing that has happened to the Jewish community in this country in our history,” Katz said.

Katz says she hopes Peorians of all faiths will come together for the vigil to draw strength from one another, share their grief, and heal.