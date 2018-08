Ok, so I’ve REALLY slacked on this. Mondays are the worst. But here’s something that will definitely get a giggle out of you. Are you ready? ’cause it’s sooo good!

A man was arrested and taken to an interrogation room. He told the police officer, “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present!”

The police officer said, “You ARE a lawyer…”

So the perp. says, “Exactly…so where’s my present…”