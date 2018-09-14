Judge Gives OK To Marriott Pere Marquette Sale

(From 25 News) – The Pere Marquette Hotel could be under new ownership very soon.

A federal judge ruled Friday the sale of the Pere Marquette is allowed to go through.

Union Pension Fund INDURE Build-To-Core is expected to be named the new owners with their bid of $39 million.

The judge has scheduled another hearing in two weeks to review the status of the sale.

The City of Peoria had invested around $7 million into the hotels. The City had hoped the properties would be sold at auction for over $40 million to get some of that money back.

Now, the City is hoping to get $600,000 from the sale to pay back attorney fees.

As the case moves forward the original Chapter 11 bankruptcy will turn into Chapter seven.

