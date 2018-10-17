Judge: Home Invasion Suspects Will Face Same Trial

A Tazewell County judge has ruled two home invasion suspects will face trial together.

Martez Harris, 34 (pictured left) and Jonathan Kreuger, 33 (pictured right) are charged with home invasion and residential burglary in connection with a Jan. 22 break in at an East Peoria home.

Kreuger’s attorneys attempted to get a separate trial.

The Journal Star reports authorities are still searching for a third man in connection with the incident.

A woman, Malisa Watson, 39, also faces the same charges. Watson has identified Harris and Kreuger to police and is expected to testify against them at trial.

It is believed the crime was arranged by Watson with her drug dealer to steal from her mother, who also lived in the home.

Harris was arrested shortly after the alleged incident while Kreuger was arrested in August.

A man who was sleeping inside the residence was tied up while the home was ransacked for 15 minutes. A safe containing $35,000 in cash and several handguns were allegedly taken. The man was able to untie himself and call police.

