Judge Interviews Prospective Jurors In Peoria Death Penalty Trial

(AP) – A federal judge in Peoria is questioning would-be jurors at the death-penalty trial of a former University of Illinois student charged with killing visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.

One potential juror told U.S. District Judge James Shadid on the first day of jury selection Monday that she opposed capital punishment because she said God did not approve of vengefulness.

The selection of 12 jurors and six alternates to hear evidence against 29-year-old Brendt Christensen (pictured) is expected to take more than a week.

Those who categorically oppose the death penalty or who believe it should always be imposed on someone convicted of killing can’t serve as jurors in federal death-penalty cases.

Christensen is accused of luring the 26-year-old Zhang into his car in 2017 as she walked off campus, then later torturing and killing her. He pleaded not guilty.