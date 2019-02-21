Jussie Smollett’s Bond Set At $100,000

(AP) – A judge has set a $100,000 bond for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack against himself in downtown Chicago last month.

The 36-year-old actor said little other than giving his name at the beginning of Thursday’s hearing.

Smollett’s attorney asked Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. to release Smollett on his own recognizance. However, the judge said that would be inappropriate.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage an attack on him late last month in downtown Chicago. He told police that two masked men beat him and hurled racist and homophobic slurs during the attack.

TNT says it isn’t going to air an upcoming episode of “Drop the Mic” featuring “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation.”

The cable network issued a statement Thursday saying it is shelving the episode of the battle-rap show that pitted Smollett against “Orange is the New Black” actress Danielle Brooks and “American Idol” star Clay Aiken against “Sharknado” star Ian Ziering. It will instead air an episode that pitted actress Raven Simon against comedian Ron Funches and boy band singers Joey McIntyre and Joey Fatone against one another.