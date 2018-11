Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend smells GREAT….if you love sausage.

Just when you think there aren’t any new ideas in the world, something like this comes along and reinvigorates your faith in American ingenuity…

Jimmy Dean just created a new Christmas wrapping paper that smells like sausage! If you want it, you have to go to THIS website, submit a picture of you cooking one of their sausage recipes, and choose the wrapping paper as your gift.