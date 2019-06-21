Juvenile Arrested For Alleged Business Burglaries

A 17-year-old boy is in custody in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center, on 28 counts of burglary.

Peoria police say officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the Walmart on University Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Officers found glass entry doors broken into.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the store, stealing items and quickly leaving. Some items were able to be recovered in an adjacent area.

Detectives identified the juvenile suspect and an investigation revealed the juvenile, and a few others, were responsible for 29 other business burglaries throughout Peoria beginning in January 2019.

The collective damage caused by just breaking the glass windows and doors at each of the businesses totaled around $100,000. That does not include the value of the items stolen.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309-673-9000).