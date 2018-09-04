Kavanaugh: “I Will Keep An Open Mind”

(AP) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says it must “never, never be viewed as a partisan institution.”

President Donald Trump’s second nominee to the high court was speaking Tuesday on the first day of his Senate confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh says the “Supreme Court is the last line of defense for the separation of powers, and for the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Kavanaugh promises that if confirmed he will “keep an open mind in every case.”

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin questioning Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh took time to praise the man he would replace, Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh served as a law clerk to Kennedy from 1993 to 1994 and called him a “mentor, a friend, and a hero.” He says Kennedy “fiercely defended the independence of the Judiciary” and “was a champion of liberty.”

Kennedy was nominated by president Ronald Reagan and took his seat in 1988. He announced his retirement in June.

Kennedy has in recent years often cast the deciding vote in cases where the Supreme Court divided 5-4. Democrats are concerned that if Kavanaugh is confirmed, the Supreme Court will move to the right.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says the Senate could confirm Kavanaugh in time for the new court term that begins Oct. 1.

The Iowa Republican said late Tuesday that the committee could vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Sept. 13. Democrats could force a week’s delay, which would result in a final committee vote Sept. 20. A final Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh could happen later the following week.

For Supreme Court nominations, the Judiciary Committee has traditionally voted to recommend a nominee favorably or unfavorably, giving the full Senate the final say.

President Donald Trump is accusing Senate critics of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of “looking to inflict pain and embarrassment.”

In a Tuesday tweet sent moments after Kavanaugh began his opening statement, Trump says Kavanaugh is “one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress.”

Democratic senators tried unsuccessfully to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. They used their remarks to question the conservative judge’s past decisions and legal reasoning. Protesters regularly interrupted the daylong proceedings.

