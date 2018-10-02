Kavanaugh Not Returning To Teach At Harvard

(AP) – Harvard Law School says U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach in January.

The announcement was made in an email from administrators to law students on Monday. The email says, “Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.”

A Harvard Law School spokeswoman confirmed Kavanaugh’s decision to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Kavanaugh was scheduled to teach a three-week course called The Supreme Court Since 2005. He has taught at the law school for about a decade.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court is under investigation by the FBI for allegations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college. He has denied the allegations.

