Kavanaugh Says ‘Independence’ Makes A Good Judge

(AP) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he believes the first thing that makes a good judge is “independence.”

Kavanaugh is answering questions Wednesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s his first day answering questions from lawmakers.

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley began the day by asking Kavanaugh to explain what he thinks makes a good judge.

Kavanaugh responded that he thinks “the first quality of a good judge in our constitutional system is independence.” He said being a good judge also requires paying attention to the words of the Constitution and the words of laws, “not doing what I want to do.”

The judge said he wants parties to leave oral arguments in his cases believing he had an “open mind, he gave me a fair shake.”

