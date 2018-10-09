Kavanaugh To Hear First Arguments As Supreme Court Justice

(AP) – Brett Kavanaugh is about to hear his first arguments as a Supreme Court justice.

The high court is hearing two hours of arguments Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. It will be the first time Kavanaugh joins his eight colleagues to hear a case.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday after a bitter Senate battle. He took his oaths of office in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court on Saturday evening. And on Monday evening he participated in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the White House.

Republicans had hoped to confirm Kavanaugh in time for the court’s Oct. 1 start of the new term. But Kavanaugh’s confirmation was delayed as the Senate considered allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman in high school. Kavanaugh denied those allegations.

