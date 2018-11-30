The Peoria Fire Department’s 23rd annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign is underway.

Wreaths displayed outside all 12 Peoria fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs. Peoria firefighters will replace a red bulb with a white one for each structure fire in a home or commercial building through New Year’s Day.

The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign was initially adopted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs in 1980.

“We do this program every year to make it a fire safety message,” said Peoria Fire Chief Ed Olehy.

Olehy says holiday fire safety means more than keeping your Christmas tree watered.

“We have a lot of cooking fires during the holiday season. During the holiday season people like to use different incense and stuff like that they don’t normally use and candles they don’t normally use,” Olehy said.

Olehy said to also keep special attention to the lights and decorations in your home or business.

“If the cord has a short in it and you put it on the Christmas tree, all it takes is one little spark of that,” Olehy said. “We encourage everyone to replace them if they’re bad.”

The holiday season also means the arrival of colder weather which, Olehy says, means there could be other fire hazards.

“Anytime you use an external heating source, floor heaters, space heaters, people will run them off extension cords across the room,” Olehy said. “Those real thin extension cords are not designed to carry the load those space heaters need.”

“The people get careless. They’ll toss a blanket over the space heater in the middle of the night. It gets warm in the room and all of a sudden the blanket’s sitting on top of the space heater and it catches on fire,” Olehy said. “Or they put (the space heater) to close to the curtains. All of that makes a difference.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen enough fires where people had to use their stove to heat their homes. Anytime you do that, you’re just asking for something bad to happen,” Olehy said.

Olehy said there were 20 residential and commercial structure fires in Peoria in December 2017, including a rash of arson fires, resulting in around $900,000 in damage.