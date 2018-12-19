Kettle Match Will Help Salvation Army

The local Salvation Army is grateful to Zanfel Labs for stepping up to help during the closing days of the Tree of Lights kettle campaign.

The match will be in effect for Peoria kettles starting Friday, Saturday, and Monday up to $20,000.

“We started a bit later and had some challenges fully manning all the available hours, so we hope local folks will come out in force this weekend and donate,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander.

As of Monday, The Salvation Army is at $924,741, just over half to its goal of $1.6 million.

Donations can be made at:

One of the 40 kettle locations.

By mailing 401 NE Adams St., Peoria, IL 61603.

Online at peoriasalvationarmy.org.

Text PEORIA to 91999