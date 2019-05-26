Kicking Off Summer 2019 With Summer Camp

It’s time to kick of the start of summer with Summer Camp Music Festival 2019 in Chillicothe.

Summer Camp first came to Three Sisters Park in 2001 as a two day event with 15 bands, and it has grown since.

This year, the festival is host to over 180 bands on nine different stages over the span of three days.

A three day pass lets visitors camp at the festival.

Thousands of people are drawn to the event every year to hear all kinds of music styles.

Performers who have headlined in the past include Umphrey’s McGee, Willie Nelson, Bassnectar, Widespread Panic, Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch, and the Roots.