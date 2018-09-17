Kids, 50 Years From Now You Could STILL Marry Your Crush…

…That’s what happened for Eric Bogliani. He had a huge crush on his sister’s friend, Elaine, back in elementary school, but he never said anything. He was 7 and she was 9 when they met in the 1950s. Eric’s mom is a parade rainer because she sat him down and said he wasn’t allowed to have a crush on her because she was too old for him.

Now, both in their 60s, they reconnected on Facebook. Of course, they started dating…and recently got MARRIED! So take that mom! HERE’S the link for pics and the entire story

