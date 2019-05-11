Komen Foundation Kicks Off ‘More Than Pink’ Walk In Peoria

The Susan G. Komen Foundation kicked off its ‘More Than Pink’ Walk in Peoria Saturday.

Chris Becker, of Morton, is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed nearly 5 years ago, and says the key is finding it early.

“Get your mammograms. And, that’s where the Komen Foundation steps in. Insurance companies don’t always pay for mammograms. Komen has grants to pay for people whose insurance turns them down,” Becker said.

Becker says 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and that she was lucky that her cancer was caught early.

“We need more research. We need more survivors. And, that’s why now we’re going ‘More Than Pink,” Becker said.

New colors added to the ‘More Than Pink’ Walk represent the pillars of the Komen Foundation’s mission: Purple for research, Green for care, Blue for community, and Orange for action.

Though the event had a new look, the main goal is still finding a cure for breast cancer.

Peoria resident Sharon Coleman, diagnosed nearly 3 years ago, says walking each year is emotional for her.

“I lost my mom four years ago. I lost my sister right after that. I lost two of my best friends. It’s something to get through today, something to get through every year,” Coleman said.

Over 4,000 participants were expected to take part in Saturday’s ‘More Than Pink’ Walk in Peoria. They could walk or run a new 1-mile course that for the first time did not take them onto University Street.

The event featured a new mascot ‘Cherry’, a Husky, wearing a t-shirt with that had an ‘I Am More’ logo on it.

