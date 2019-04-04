“Kranch” and “Brunchables” Hitting Stores Shelves Soon. And, Heads Up if You Still Use a Garmin

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:”

1. Heinz’s Latest Venture into Condiment Mash-Ups Is “Kranch,” Ketchup Plus Ranch. Last year, Heinz had a viral sensation with their “Mayochup” sauce that combined mayo and ketchup. Well . . . it looks like we created a monster. Last month, they announced a mayo-mustard mash-up called Mayomust and a mayo-barbecue hybrid called Mayocue. And now there’s ANOTHER one coming . . . “Kranch,” which is a mix of ketchup and ranch dressing. It’s set to hit stores later this month.

2. Lunchables Is Introducing Brunchables . . . Which Everyone Thought was an April Fools’ Joke. The problem with launching a new product this time of year . . . especially one that SOUNDS fake . . . is that everyone’s on the lookout for April Fools’ jokes. Case in point: The people at Lunchables are rolling out a new product called BRUNCHABLES. Basically they’re just breakfast sandwiches that come with a muffin. But they teased it on Twitter on April 1st and that name made people think it’s a prank. But it’s very real. And the official website is BrunchablesIsReal.com, which may or may not be grammatically correct. Anyway, these are coming out sometime soon.

3. If you’re still using an old Garmin, watch out—There’s some sort of GPS “rollover” happeninbg this week where the clcoks on some satellites automaticallt reset, and that could mess up older GPS devices. Find the complete story HERE.