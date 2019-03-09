LaHood; Farmers Breakfast Brings Awareness To Agriculture

The Food Dollar Breakfast served Saturday at Expo Gardens in Peoria, brought more than breakfast for only 75-cents, the event highlighted the difference between the cost of food production, and what the local farmer receives for their hard work.

Congressmen Darin Lahood tells WMBD News, he feels there is a lot of anxiety and stress in agriculture right now, due to trade issues with China.

An event like the Farmers Breakfast, shows the public how important agriculture is worldwide and here in Illinois, especially for younger generations.

LaHood was happy to see a huge turnout for the event, and everyone enjoying breakfast, produced by local farmers.

According to Peoria County Farm Bureau Facebook page, the 19th Annual Peoria County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Share of the Food Dollar Breakfast held at Expo Gardens in Peoria, IL.

The menu this year:

-2 wheat pancakes with butter and syrup

-2 pork sausage patties

-2 scrambled eggs

-8 oz orange juice

-8 oz milk

-coffee