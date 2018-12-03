LaHood Remembers George H.W. Bush

Former 18th District Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood says he first got to know former President George H.W. Bush while working for his predecessor, Congressman Bob Michel.

“Probably the most significant legislative thing that we worked on was the resolution to go in, and really go after Saddam (Hussein) when he invaded Kuwait. Bush insisted on going to Congress,” LaHood said.

LaHood said the measure passed by two votes with the help of legislators like Bob Michel.

LaHood says our 41st president visited the River City several times over the years.

“He came to Peoria several times campaigning, once in Chillicothe, once in Pekin. And, he was at the State Fair a couple of times. So, we had lots of opportunities to see the man up front,” LaHood said.

LaHood says George H.W. Bush was a true public servant. “From his service in WWII in the Navy, to serving briefly in Congress, the C.I.A., as vice president and then Commander in Chief.”

LaHood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that he was honored several years ago to speak at a symposium at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library. He says the former president and Barbara Bush were in poor health at that time, but he had a chance to visit them in Houston at their home during the trip.