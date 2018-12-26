Last Daily Commitment Report To Be Sent Out Friday

(25 News) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says his office will send out their last Daily Commitment Report on Friday.

The report lists adults booked into the Peoria County Jail within a 24 hour period.

Asbell says pending changes in Illinois state law going into effect in January block the circulation of mug shots on low-level misdemeanors. The change would call for the Sheriff’s Office to increase manpower time and cost for the report to continue with those exclusions.

Asbell also says use of the report has drastically changed since he started it in 2013.

“It was to help alleviate the amount of FOIA requests we received,” Asbell said. “Now, it just seems to be a source of entertainment on social media. I think it’s important to remember and respect that while these people have been arrested, under law they are innocent until proven guilty.”

Asbell says jail records will still be available to the public through Peoria County’s website.