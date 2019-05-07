Lawmakers Unveil Plan To Raise Sales Tax On Cigarettes

A new proposal to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by one dollar emerged Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The one dollar increase would raise the statewide sales tax on a pack of smokes to nearly three dollars. That’s in addition to any local taxes that are applied.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the plan would help reduce the number of smokers.

“Tobacco tax increases help make cigarettes too expensive for most teens, which help deter them from developing a very dangerous habit,” Ezike said.

The plan would also raise taxes on other tobacco products.

“There’s one revenue raiser, the cigarette tax, for that matter e-cigarette taxes, where the public actually supports a tax increase. There’s not very many of those,” said Democratic Senate President John Cullerton.

John Cullerton said the proposal would raise an estimated $180 million a year.