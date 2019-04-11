Lawsuit Claims Peoria Hospital Pressured Woman To Have Abortion

A Peoria woman is suing UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria after she felt pressured by the hospital to have an abortion after a medical error endangered her unborn baby. Reneizha Morris, 23, also claims she was paid $2,000 by the hospital’s risk managers to undergo the procedure.

The lawsuit, filed April 11 in Peoria County Circuit Court, claimed Reneizha Morris was admitted to the hospital in November 2017 for an issue with her medication, where she learned that she was pregnant. A sonogram Nov. 6 showed her baby was healthy at 7 weeks.

Morris said a miscommunication with the hospital caused her to be injected with Methotrexate, a drug that can cause severe birth defects if administered to a pregnant woman.

Morris still intended to carry the baby to full term, however, physicians met with her to discuss the risks after they became aware of the error.

The hospital’s risk manager then met with Morris, and she still intended on having her baby. Nov. 29, she went to the hospital to have an abortion, but walked out after seeing her baby on ultrasound.

The Morris family was contacted several times by the risk manager, according to the family’s attorneys. The risk manager then offered $2,000 for a consultation of a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood. Morris said she felt pressured to have the abortion, and went through with the operation on Dec. 15, 2017.

Her attorneys claim that the calls by the risk manager after Morris decided against the abortion the first time were not recorded in medical records.

“This case has one of the ugliest fact patterns I have ever seen. A perfectly healthy fetus was given a deadly injection based on reckless communication. The hospital administration knew full well they would have been legally responsible for the considerable healthcare costs associated with the baby’s birth injury, said the Morris family’s attorney, Thomas R. Mulroy III in a news release. “The hospital purely had their own interests in mind and failed to take Reneizha’s wishes into consideration.”

“No one should ever have to make that decision,” said Morris in the news release. “I think about what happened every single day and I hope another woman will never have to feel the pain I have felt since this happened.”

The lawsuit was filed April 11 in Peoria County Court alleging the hospital was negligent in Morris’ care by providing improper diagnosis, leading to the wrongful death of her unborn baby.