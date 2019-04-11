Lawsuit Claims UnityPoint-Methodist Pressured Woman To Have Abortion

A Peoria woman is suing UnityPoint-Methodist in Peoria after she felt pressured by the hospital to have an abortion after a medical error endangered her unborn baby.

Reneizha Morris was admitted to the hospital for an issue with her medication, where she learned that she was pregnant.

On Nov. 6, 2017, a sonogram showed her baby was healthy at 7 weeks.

Morris said a miscommunication with the hospital caused her to be injected with Methotrexate, a drug that can cause severe birth defects if administered to a pregnant woman.

Morris still intended to carry the baby to full term, however physicians met with her to discuss the risks after they became aware of the error.

The hospital’s risk manager then met with Morris, and she still intended on having her baby. On Nov. 29, she went to the hospital to have an abortion, but walked out after seeing her ultrasound.

The Morris family was contacted several times by the risk manager, according to the family’s attorneys. The risk manager then offered $2,000 for a consultation of a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood. Morris said she felt pressured to have the abortion, and went through with the operation on Dec. 15, 2017.

Her attorneys claim that the calls by the risk manager after Morris decided against the abortion the first time were not recorded in medical records.

“This case has one of the ugliest fact patterns I have ever seen. A perfectly healthy fetus was given a deadly injection based on reckless communication. The hospital administration knew full well they would have been legally responsible for the considerable healthcare costs associated with the baby’s birth injury. The hospital purely had their own interests in mind and failed to take Reneizha’s wishes into consideration,” the Morris family’s attorney, Thomas R. Mulroy III said in a statement.

“No one should ever have to make that decision. I think about what happened every single day and I hope another woman will never have to feel the pain I have felt since this happened,” Reneizha Morris said in a statement.