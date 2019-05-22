LEGO Art Display To Open At Peoria Riverfront Museum

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is preparing to open the doors on what CEO John Morris calls “the biggest family exhibition the museum has over done.”

“The Art of the Brick” is an exhibition of more than 80 works of LEGO art. The exhibition features a 20-foot-long T-Rex skeleton, a reimagined Mona Lisa, life-size people and super sized objects.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

“(There are) probably over a million and a half LEGOs you’re looking at here,” said museum Curator Bill Conger.

Conger says the display “ties to our mission at the museum to touch the tenets of art, history, science and achievement all in one exhibition.”

The LEGO sculptures were created by Nathan Sawaya, a New York lawyer turned artist, who will appear at the museum Aug. 10 to give a presentation on art and the importance of creativity.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

At the end of the exhibition, visitors will be able to create their own brick masterpieces in a hands-on, interactive LEGO brick gallery, “The Science of the Brick,” with building challenges, such as a designing and racing a car, game stations and open play spaces.

“The Art of the Brick opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 and will run through Sept. 2. Admission is $18 for adults, $17 students and seniors 60 and over, and $16 for youth aged 3 through 17. Members get in free.

CEFCU is the exhibition presenting sponsor with other exhibition sponsors the Gilmore Foundation, Precision Planting and the Visionary Society. The program is supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.