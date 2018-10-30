Libertarian Candidate For Governor Appealing To Broad Base Of Voters

Illinois’ Libertarian candidate for governor, Kash Jackson, hopes to reach a broad base of voters in the November election.

Jackson, who made Illinois his home after retiring from 20 years of service in the Navy, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan he chose to run on the Libertarian ticket because it is the only party that seeks to defend liberty for all groups of people.

“If you look at the Republican and Democratic platforms, they really cater their interests and their talking points to specific demographics. And, Libertarians target all people,” Jackson said.

Jackson says Libertarian candidates are especially appealing right now to moderate and independent voters.

“We’ve got about half the state that doesn’t identify with being Republican or Democrat. They need a voice, they need representation, and I feel the Libertarian party is the best representation,” Kash said.

Jackson says he decided to run for Illinois governor after advocating for divorce reform legislation in Illinois Family Court.

