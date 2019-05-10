Life Lessons We Learned from Mom

This Sunday is Mother’s Day!! How many times do you go to your mom FIRST for advice? Chances are, she’s the number 1 call you make. Here are some life lessons we’ve learned from mom:
- Always try your best.
- Treat others the way you’d like to be treated.
- If you don’t ask for something, you won’t get it.
- Don’t worry about what other people think.
- Never Say you CAN’T do something. There’s no such thing as can’t
- Never give up.
- Believe in yourself.
- Do what makes you happy.
- It’s what’s on the inside that counts