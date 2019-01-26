LIHEAP Helps Households Struggling To Pay Heating Bills

The state is reminding residents that help is available to those struggling to pay their winter heating bills.

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can keep the heat on during the cold winter months for qualifying households.

Spokesperson Deidre Coughlin says eligibility is based on the previous 30 days of income.

“In the last 30 days if their income has gone down for any reason, it’s important as another way to help out. Either someone who’s temporarily reduced in income or has a disability, or is a senior, or has a family with children under five, or generally someone who doesn’t make a lot of money to help them pay their high energy costs.”

“It will be determined if a household qualifies for assistance based on a benefit matrix on how much the household income was and what the benefits are,” Coughlin said. “Then the benefit will be sent to their utility company and that credit will appear on the bill.”

The exception is households whose heating costs are included in their rent.

A single-person household can qualify with a monthly gross income of up to $1,518; a two-person household up to $2,058; a family of three up to $2,598; and a family of four up to $3,138.

LIHEAP applications are processed through a network of 35 local administering agencies around the state. Customers must bring all required documentation when applying for assitance, including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of application.

A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

A copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Proof that their household received TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Reconnection Assistance is also available for households who are disconnected from their energy source needed for heating or are under imminent threat of disconnection (are within seven days of being disconnected or have less than 25 percent in their propane tank).

Furnace Assistance is available as well for households who qualify for LIHEAP, have an inoperable heating system, and are in need of furnace repair or replacement.

LIHEAP heating assistance applications, including Reconnection Assistance, will continue to be accepted through May 31, 2019 or until funding is exhausted. Furnace Assistance applications are accepted until March 31, 2019 or until funding is exhausted.

Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

A complete listing of LIHEAP’s local administering agences can be found HERE, or call the LIHEAP toll-free hotline at 1-877-411-WARM.