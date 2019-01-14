Like You Haven’t Thought About Doing This…

Walmart in Witckita Falls, Kansas seems to be the place to party. Friday morning, police got a call about one of those party goers going too hard in the aisles. Ok, so she was the only one partying, but she won’t be invited back after this. When cops showed up, some employees told them there was a woman who’d been driving one of their motorized shopping carts around the parking lot for at LEAST 2 1/2 hours. That’s not a big deal…but the wine in the Pringles can she was drinking is a definite no no. By the time the boys in blue showed up, she was onto the next destination. They ended up finding her at a restaurant nearby. She wasn’t arrested, but she WAS banned from that Walmart. bummer