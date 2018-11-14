Limestone Community High School Teacher Arrested

(From 25 News) – The arrest of a Limestone Community High School teacher followed a Peoria County Grand Jury indictment.

The indictment against William Wood, 59, was for one count of aggravated battery for allegedly touching a female student inappropriately at school in January 2017.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell announced hours after the indictment that Wood was in custody.

A lawsuit was filed against Limestone and Wood in September, alleging Wood was sexually harassing students and the school district failed to act.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation into Wood’s alleged behavior. Asbell said reports about Wood date back to the 1980s when he taught at St. Mark Catholic Grade School.

Wood was placed on paid administrative leave from Limestone after the initial allegations of misconduct were made.