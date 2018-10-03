Limestone Teacher Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Suit Filed Against District

(From 25 News)–A lawsuit filed Sept. 19, claims a Limestone Community High School teacher of more than 25 years sexually harassed and groped an underage teenage girl at the school.

The lawsuit states the alleged victim is 18 now, but was a minor when the accused teacher, William Wood, is said to have cupped her buttocks multiple times.

The lawsuit said Wood has a history of making female students at the high school uncomfortable. The document said Wood was known to make inappropriate comments about female students’ appearances, leaning over their desks to look down their blouses, and groping their buttocks’.

The suit goes on to say the principal, Jerolee Look, and superintendent, Allan Gresham, received reports about the alleged behavior, including the plaintiff’s situation. It states, “At one point during his employment with the District, Wood was removed from his duties as a physical education teacher due to his sexual harassment of female high school students.”

The 18-year-old former student is suing the school district, along with the superintendent and principal.

We reached out to Limestone Community High School District #310 for a response to this lawsuit. They sent a statement saying:

“The District is aware of the complaint filed against it. This complaint is a personnel matter and the District does not have any comments on it at this time. ”

