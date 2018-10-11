Limestone Teacher Placed On Paid Leave

A former Limestone Community High School student who filed suit against her former teacher has obtained a court order barring him from contacting her.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell told the Peoria Journal Star Wednesday night that his office is conducting an investigation based on allegations of sexual harassment in the lawsuit.

The suit, filed on Sept. 19, alleges that Limestone Social Studies teacher William Wood sexually harassed and physically touched the Bartonville teenager in an inappropriate manner. The 18-year-old has since graduated from Limestone Community High School.

State’s Attorney Jerry Brady has said he has not received any reports.

Named as defendants are the school board, Superintendent Allan Gresham, principal Jerolee Look and Wood.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Peoria, alleges Wood and the district violated the teen’s civil rights. The suit also claims the school district knew Wood, who has been at Limestone Community High School for 26 years, had engaged in prior inappropriate behavior. The suit also alleges the teen had gone to Principal Look and others to complain about Wood but nothing was done.

Tuesday night, at the district’s board meeting, Superintendent Gresham announced that Wood had been placed on administrative paid leave.

Last week, when news of the lawsuit broke, the district released the following statement: “The District is aware of the complaint filed against it. This complaint is a personnel matter and the District does not have any comments on it at this time.”

